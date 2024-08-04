Assam: APCC wants changes in SOP for delimitation of panchayat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Assam Pradesh Congress Panchayat Delimitation Committee (APCPDC), led by Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, met the Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD), Assam, today to seek some changes in the SOP (standard operating procedure) for the delimitation of panchayat areas in the state.

In a memorandum submitted to the P&RD Principal Secretary, the team said that it had detected some anomalies in the SOP for the delimitation of GP, AP, ZP, and block organizations. The team requested that the principal secretary bring about some modifications to the SOP.

On clause 3 of the SOP regarding the block development reorganisation, the team requested the inclusion of representatives from political parties at the district-level committees to maintain democratic norms.

On clause 7 of the SOP for the delimitation of GPs, APs, and ZPs, the team requested that the principal secretary include representatives from political parties in the LAC-level task forces to maintain democratic values.

On clause 8 of the SOP for the delimitation of GPs, APs, and ZPs, the party requested the Principal Secretary allow political parties to appear in hearings to express their views and observations separately from time to time before the publication of the draft. Apart from Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, the team comprised MLA Nurul Huda, Utpal Doley, Bipul Gogoi, Guna Gogoi, and others.

