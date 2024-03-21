Assam: Applications Sought for Altaf Mazid Youth Documentary Fellowship 2024–25

GUWAHATI: Trending Now Media, a prominent audio-video production company in Assam, has invited applications for the ‘Altaf Mazid Youth Documentary Fellowship 2024–25’ honouring the legacy of the renowned documentary filmmaker Altaf Mazid, who passed away in 2016.

The fellowship envisioned by ‘Trending Now Media’, in association with the family members of the late documentary filmmaker, aims to empower young and emerging documentary filmmakers by providing them with resources and mentorship in creating impactful and thought-provoking documentaries on Northeast India.

The fellowship includes financial support worth Rs. 1 lakh for the selected documentary project for aspiring filmmakers falling within the age range of 22 to 35 years. The application process is open until March 31, 2024. The last date for early-bird submission of proposals is March 27, 2024, a press release said.

