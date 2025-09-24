Assam: Architects propose design competition for Zubeen Garg’s memorial

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) on Tuesday expresses deep grief over the passing of music legend Zubeen Garg and proposes an architectural design competition for his memorial. In a statement, the AAA said the memorial at the singer’s cremation site should be a fitting tribute reflecting his artistry and legacy. To achieve this, the association urges the Assam government to consider a design competition that would allow the best concept to be chosen as a landmark for future generations. The AAA has already sent a representation to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, extending its support and cooperation in the initiative. The association expresses hope that the proposal will be accepted.

