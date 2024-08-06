Assam: ARPA meets Gaurav Gogoi, puts forward suggestions for rail services

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) met with the MP from Jorhat and Deputy Leader of Congress’ Parliamentary (CPP) Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday and requested the increase of local passengers’ trains. The association informed that some of the decisions of the Rail Ministry in the recent past like, cancellation of many essential trains, reduction of the number of sleeper coaches, withdrawal of concessions for senior citizens, withdrawal of many stoppages of trains, curtailment of train routes etc. have been detrimental to the interest of the common people.

The ARPA general secretary Dipankar Gogoi said to media during the meeting, “We met with MP Gaurav Gogoi and have put forward our demands regarding the rail services.”

The association further added, “The NF Railway has not taken any steps regarding the transportation services of the local trains. Since the Covid period, the local train services have stopped for good.”

The association said to the media that they asked MP Gaurav Gogoi to appeal to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for resume all the pre-covid train services..

In the memorandum, the association has put forwarded some suggestions for short-term implementation. Suburban services with Guwahati and Dibrugarh as hubs in first phase has been demanded. To resume all the pre-Covid trains namely, Dekargaon-Dibrugarh intercity (05819) arriving at 3:00 pm at both ends arranging 2 rakes; Mariani-Jorhat-Golaghat-Dimapur passenger (55904); 12525/26 Dibrugarh-Kolkata as decided via Bogibeel bridge with a daily frequency; 15771 Alipurduar Jn -Kamakhya IC; Guwahati-Rangiya-New Bongaigaon 55818 passenger (now needed upto Fakiragram); 75905 Dibrugarh Town-Ledo Morning DEMU.

Extension of Guwahati – New Bongaigaon 55810 up to Fakiragram (FKM) connecting Kokrajhar (KOJ), headquarter of BTR with Guwahati. The extension of 15657/58 Brahmaputra Mail to its original destination of Dibrugarh. The restoration of all pre-covid stoppages of trains along with new stoppages recommended by NFR. The resumption of New Tinsukia–Rangapara–Dhubri express converting to daily service in normal status. The development of Dibrugarh Town (DBRT) station with new integrated station building under ABSS having at least 3 (three) full-length platforms using railway land on both sides of the station needs to be constructed. Providing ramp facility at all FOBs where ramp has not been constructed.

The association has also put forwarded some suggestions for long-term implementation: The New BG line connecting Sibsagar with Jorhat (around 62 km) and Salona with Khumtai (around 99 km). These lines will reduce the distance between Dibrugarh and Guwahati from 556 km via New Tinsukia to 434 km.

The North East being located farthest to the national capital New Delhi, the train routes to and from NE need to be short with less stoppages as far as practicable. But most of the trains to and from NE have longer routes with more stoppages, resulting in much longer time of travel. So, train routes to and from NE need to be rationalized and passage of trains connecting NE need to be prioritized. The New BG line connecting Dibrugarh with Kanubari (in Arunachal Pradesh), a connecting town of three states Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland along the NH 215. This line will connect the industrial hub of Dibrugarh and the Tingkhong LAC of Assam rich in oil, tea and agriculture industries with the remotest South East part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Development of Dhamalgaon Jn (DMGN with integrated terminal) for passenger and goods and providing therein an electric locomotive overhauling/maintenance facility.

