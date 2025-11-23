Assam: ASCPCR holds discussion on media reporting on children

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant push to promote ethical and sensitive reporting on children's issues, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) and Dream India Network (DIN), in collaboration with the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies of Cotton University, organized a Media Interface: Responsible Reporting by Media on Children-Related Issues as part of the ongoing Child Rights Week in Assam.

The interface brought together journalists, editors and media professionals from across Kamrup Metropolitan district to address the growing concern over increasing instances of child rights violations and the frequent mishandling of such matters in news coverage. With cases related to POCSO, child labour, child marriage, trafficking and violence against children on the rise, the programme sought to reinforce the need for ethical reporting and adherence to established child protection guidelines.

Dr Shyamal Prasad Saikia, IPS (Retd.) and Chairperson of ASCPCR, graced the event as Chief Guest and delivered a powerful concluding address on Role of Media in Publishing News Items on Atrocities Against Children. He underscored the crucial role of the press in safeguarding children's dignity and preventing secondary victimization through insensitive reportage.

Prominent dignitaries also addressed the gathering, including Durba Ghosh, Head of Northeast, PTI; Mrs Rilanjana Talukdar, Member, ASCPCR; Laxminarayan Nanda, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF; Dr Sayanika Deka, Head of Department, Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies, Cotton University; and Samiran Deka, Deputy Programme Manager, Utsav (NGO). All speakers emphasized the urgency of strengthening media responsibility in cases involving minors.

Media professionals from leading print, electronic and digital platforms in Guwahati participated in the discussion, sharing experiences and expressing commitment to uphold ethical standards in child-related reporting.

Also Read: Assam: ASCPCR receives 4,251 child right violation complaints