Assam: ASDMA signs MoU to build Intelligent Data Solution for DRR

GUWAHATI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and CivicDataLab (CDL) at the Chief Secretary’s conference hall in Janata Bhawan, Dispur, to amplify its data-driven efforts for mitigating and adapting to the ever increasing extreme weather events in the state, like floods, stated a press release.

This is a collaborative effort to improve government resource allocation for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota, who, in his speech, mentioned that Assam can become a role model for different states across the country by adopting such innovative initiatives. Explaining the importance of data-driven decision making, he added that this kind of effort can be adopted across different state ministries and sectors to improve data for governance, especially for building climate resilience. He emphasised the need for collaboration to ensure inclusive and effective disaster mitigation, including all government agencies, to enhance a holistic climate mitigation strategy.

The Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of ASDMA, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, summarized the proposed collaboration objectives in the state, which is an encouraging step towards increasing innovation and adoption of data technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

The programme was also attended virtually by the Special Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh, Dunichand Rana, who explained the vulnerabilities being faced by the state of Himachal Pradesh. Lauding CivicDataLab’s initiative, he shared the road-map chalked out for the deployment of this solution in Himachal Pradesh over the next 18 months.

Co-founder and executive director of CDL, Gaurav Godhwani, thanked all the dignitaries present and the state government of Assam for its support to build data-driven solutions for policy reform. Sharing the organization’s work in Assam and across India, he demonstrated the unique features of the Intelligent Data Solution for Disaster Risk Reduction at the ceremony.

The MoU was signed by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi on behalf of ASDMA and Gaurav Godhwani, on behalf of CDL in the presence of the Joint Secretary, Revenue & DM Department, Shyamal Kshetra Gogoi, the State Project Coordinator, ASDMA, Alakananda Medhi, District Disaster Management Authorities, and senior officials of ASDMA and CDL.

