Assam: ASEB Pensioners’ Association Staged Protest at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The ASEB Pensioners’ Association protested on Monday state-wise demanding medical reimbursement. In Guwahati, the committee centrally protested at Bijulee Bhawan. The association said, “Five to six decades ago, the number of electricity consumers and the infrastructure of the power was not what it is today. The employees, in spite of all the difficulties, had to walk miles to provide service to the public. Despite of their hard work, they did not receive any medical reimbursement facility after their retirement. However, the pay renovation committee in 2016 had approved the demand of the ASEB pensioner association, and thus the committee, on December 12, 2017, in their office memorandum, suggested the government to return them their medical expenditure. However, seven years have passed and the administration has yet not responded.

The pension association also protested at Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Bodorpur, Barpeta, Pathsala, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, etc.

