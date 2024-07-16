Assam: ASPTA announces recipients of Dronacharya Award and Sikha Sree Award

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) which is conducting its 44th biennial conference in Hailakandi later this month, has announced the Dronacharya Award and Sikhak Sree Award for the year 2024 adding that these awards will be handed over during the same event.

Nukul Kurmi, the principal of the Saruptagoan Primary School under the Balipara Primary Education Block in Sonitpur district has been named for the Dronacharya Award. He was previously presented with the State Award for Teachers and is a noted writer. Also, Nabin Chandra Das, a retired teacher of the Phulguri Primary School of the Kamrup district has been named for the Sikhak Sree Award for this year. These awards are presented by the Medhi Dharinidhar-Gunalata Foundation in memory of former teacher Dharinidhar Medhi.

The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) is going to celebrate its 44th biennial conference at Hailakandi beginning on July 23. The Hailakandi District Primary Teachers’ Association will host the conference.

