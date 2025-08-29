Assam: ASPTA urges CM to Restart Special Recruitment Drive

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) on Thursday submitted an appeal to the Chief Minister, urging the immediate resumption of the Special Recruitment Drive for contractual teachers in the state to regularize their positions.

A letter, signed by ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami, highlighted a previous commitment made by the Chief Minister on September 2, 2024. During a special recruitment letter distribution event, the Chief Minister had announced a second phase of recruitment, reducing the experience requirement for eligible teachers to three years.

The association noted that the delay in the regularization process has caused significant financial hardship for contractual teachers, who had agreed to regularize their positions despite personal and familial concerns. With only three days remaining until the one-year of the Chief Minister’s promise, the ASPTA implores the Chief Minister to fulfill his commitment and not subject teachers who are unable to meet the experience criteria to further distress. The Association appeals against any unnecessary delays in regularization that would cause further mental anguish to the teachers.

