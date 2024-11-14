Assam: ASSEB Notifies Re-Examination for Expelled Candidates

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has issued a notification for all heads of institutions under its jurisdiction, allowing expelled or reported candidates of the Higher Secondary (H.S.) Final Examination 2024 to appear in the upcoming H.S. Final Examination 2025. This decision has been made following the cancellation of the previous examination results for these candidates.

To reappear in the 2025 examination, the candidates must fill out the online form, made available from November 8, 2024. All heads of institutions are requested to inform eligible students and ensure they complete the necessary formalities within the specified timeframe.

Also Read: Assam: SEBA Directs Re-Examination at a HSLC Center in Cachar