Assam: ASSEB to introduce Dimasa language in secondary level from 2026–2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards promoting indigenous languages, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has decided to introduce Dimasa (Elective) as a new subject at the secondary level. According to an official notification, the subject will be introduced in Class IX from the academic session 2026–2027 and extended to Class X from the academic session 2027–2028.

Students will be allowed to opt for Dimasa (E) in lieu of the Modern Indian Language (MIL). The subject structure will comprise 50 per cent English (Second Language) and 50 per cent Dimasa. However, candidates choosing Dimasa in place of MIL will not be eligible to take Dimasa again as an elective subject. According to the notification, the prescribed textbook for the new subject will be provided by the NC Hills Autonomous Council. The move is expected to benefit students from Dimasa-speaking areas and is being seen as an important initiative for the preservation, promotion and institutionalization of the Dimasa language in the school education system of Assam.

