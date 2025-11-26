Assam Assembly: Two Opposition MLAs Nurul Huda and Sherman Ali Ahmed Suspended

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the basis of a report of the Committee of Privileges of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), two opposition MLAs, namely Nurul Huda and Sherman Ali Ahmed, were suspended for the remaining four days of the Winter Session. The allegation against them was misbehaviour with the Deputy Speaker of the ALA, Dr Numal Momin, in an earlier Assembly session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, moved a motion against the opposition MLAs, stating, “That this House, having considered the Fifty-third Report of the Committee of Privileges, wherein the Committee, after examining the evidence and circumstances of the case, has observed that the actions of Hon’ble Member Shri Nurul Huda in manhandling the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker within the precincts of the House and in obstructing him from entering the House, and the actions of Shri Sherman Ali Ahmed in making derogatory remarks against the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker inside the House and in publicly criticizing him outside the House, constitute a breach of privilege of the House; and the Committee having recommended that both the Members be suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the Session; this House agrees with and accepts the recommendations contained in the said Report and resolves that Shri Nurul Huda and Shri Sherman Ali Ahmed be suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the present Winter Session.”

Later, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary accepted the motion through a voice vote, suspending the two opposition MLAs.

