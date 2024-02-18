Assam: ASTC cab drivers face financial problems

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The cab drivers with the ASTC taxi service continue to face financial constraints that fail to get resolved, even though they have approached the government several times.

ASTC launched its taxi services through an aggregator model in July 2023. As per their business model, the registered drivers were mandated to invest a certain amount from their pockets into their accounts before the start of the rife. But with the commission of 30–40% towards the aggregators, the drivers are left with nothing in their pockets. Drivers mentioned that they had approached the authorities, asking them to reduce the commission to 20%, but the same was completely ignored.

The drivers also demanded safety protocols, provident funds, medical and insurance benefits, and a retirement pension. They also mentioned that the aggregators have cut down the per-kilometre fare to Rs 18 from Rs 26, which is hardly enough to cover the fuel costs as well as maintenance charges.

An official with ASTC, however, mentioned that the drivers become eligible for the benefits after working with them for four months, as the organisation believes in the benefits of both customers and drivers. They plan to engage the drivers permanently under ASTC, allowing them to access other benefits.

