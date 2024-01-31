Assam: ASTC casual employees face multiple problems

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The casual employees of the Assam State Transport Department (ASTC) are facing a large number of problems, including low wages and a lack of chances of regularisation of their posts.

The department has over 1,100 casual workers, and some of them have been with the department for 15-20 years. They mentioned that no effort has been made to make their positions permanent, and if they take up protests, they are transferred to far-flung areas or suspended. It was also mentioned that there is a lack of maintenance on the vehicles, which leads to more damage and losses.

A driver with the department mentioned that he has been working for more than 10 years now, and it is nearly impossible to survive with just Rs 8,000 per month. He also mentioned that most of the time, small repairs are borne by them, as the department has no need for these matters.