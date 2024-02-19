Assam: ASTC’s E-Bus Project faces operational challenges

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Managing Director of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) disclosed that each electric bus (e-bus) in the fleet cost a staggering 1 crore. These e-buses were introduced across 13 routes in the city to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly commuting solution. However, multiple reports have surfaced regarding the non-operational status of this ambitious project.

Daily commuters have expressed their grievances, shedding light on the operational issues faced by the e-buses. Speaking to the media, Saurav Das, a daily commuter from Beltola, shared his concerns. He mentioned that he travels daily from Lachit Nagar to Beltola, but the buses take a U-turn from Bhangagarh and fail to reach Beltola as promised.

Another commuter, Pooja Nath, who travels from Paltan Bazar to Khanapara, raised similar issues. According to Nath, the bus takes an unexpected U-turn from the Assam Secretariat. Upon inquiry, the driver reportedly mentioned a low battery charge as the reason for the deviation.

A worker from ASTC disclosed that out of the 98 buses supplied by Tata, 7 are currently nonfunctional. The primary cause behind this setback is defective parts of the vehicles that require immediate replacement.

Adding to the list of concerns, a bus driver shared insights into the maintenance issues faced by the e-buses. The driver emphasised that addressing these maintenance challenges is crucial for the seamless operation of the fleet.

As commuters express their dissatisfaction and drivers cite issues ranging from low battery charges to defective parts, the ASTC is now under pressure to address these challenges promptly. The success of the project hinges on resolving these issues to fulfil the promise of providing a sustainable and eco-friendly commuting solution for the city.

