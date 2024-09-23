Assam: ASTU’s two-week induction programme concludes in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, concluded its two-week induction programme on September 19 that began on September 2.

The initiative, mandated by AICTE, was designed to provide new students with essential knowledge and skills as they begin their engineering journey.

The programme was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of ASTU, Professor Narendra Chaudhari, along with the special guest, Hemanga Thakuria, MLA. In his inaugural address, Prof. Chaudhari emphasized the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in technical education, highlighting its transformative potential for the future of engineering.

Over the course of the programme, students engaged in a series of enlightening lectures delivered by distinguished speakers from various esteemed institutions. Key topics included student psychology and ragging; importance of law in engineering education; ethical intelligence and the Indian knowledge system; the 8+8+8 Rule of Personal Management; finance essentials for non-financial executives; communicative strategy and technical report writing; universal human values; prospects of engineering education in light of the Indian Constitution; the role of musical instruments in students' lives; and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Esteemed speakers included Prof. Plabon Kakoti, Assam Engineering College; Prof. Diptimoni Boruah, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam; Prof. Mukulesh Barua, Member Secretary, SLET Commission, Assam, N.E. Region; Prof. Jayanta Pathak, Assam Engineering College; Prof. Santosh Kumar Mahapatra, Gauhati University; Prof. N.N.

Patowary, former principal, Assam Engineering College; Prof. Bibhash Choudhury, Gauhati University; Prof. R.C. Borpatragohain, Gauhati University; Advocate Santanu Borthakur, Gauhati High Court; Prasanta Kr Choudhury, Assam Engineering College; Dr. Indranil Chanda, Deputy Controller of Examinations and former Programme Coordinator, NSS, ASTU; and several others who enriched the learning experience with their insights, stated a press release.

