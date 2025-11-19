Assam: AXX observes Raghunath Choudhury Memorial Day and Zubeen’s birthday

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A large gathering of residents came together at the Laxmi Mandir playground in Chapaidong on Tuesday to commemorate the memorial day of eminent poet and former Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president Raghunath Choudhury, as well as the birth anniversary of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The programme was organized by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha, hosted by the Raghunath Choudhury Xakha Xahitya Xabha, Bonda— with wholehearted support from the Chapaidong residents.

The day began with the hoisting of the Axom Xahitya Xabha flag by President Kiran Chandra Mahanta, followed by the lighting of lamps and floral tributes offered to the portraits of Raghunath Choudhury and Zubeen Garg by publicity convener Dipak Sarma and Adarani Samiti secretary Pankaj Boro. Saplings were planted on the temple premises and on land associated with Zubeen Garg by tribal leader Barlu Boro, Rupali Sangha president Anand Baro, social worker Biren Khakhlari and other community members.

A poetry session was inaugurated by vice-president of the branch Xahitya Xabha, Prashanta Gogoi, during which twenty poets recited their works. In the evening, a public meeting was held under the moderation of district Xahitya Xabha president Prafulla Barman. Branch Xabha secretary Vaikuntha Nath Das formally inaugurated the session, while the purpose of the gathering was outlined by district secretary Arun Kumar Mahanta.

Delivering the keynote address, former Axom Xahitya Xabha president and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surja Kanta Hazarika reflected on the life and literary contributions of Raghunath Choudhary. He noted the poet’s deep love for nature and birds, and remarked that the recent trend of environmental destruction required strong government intervention. He added that public confidence in the Forest Department had diminished due to these concerns.

