Assam: B Borooah College of Guwahati gets autonomous status from UGC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The prestigious B Borooah College of Guwahati has received autonomous status from the University Grants Commission. This announcement comes after a meeting held on June 25 this year, where UGC approved the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges regarding this institution.

The official notification said, “The Commission in its meeting held on 25.06.2024 has approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the autonomous status to B Borooah College, Guwahati Kamrup Metropolitan Assam 781007 affiliated to Gauhati University, Guwahati for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2024-2025 to 2033-2034 as per clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.”

The notification also asked Gauhati University to issue the necessary notification in this regard within 30 days to formalize the grant of autonomous status.

