Assam-based Documentary Wins Best Screenplay Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The documentary ‘The Battle of Kamrup’, directed by Padmapani Bora, has won the Best Screenplay Award (documentary section) at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2026.

The film is based on King Prithu’s victory over Bakhtiyar Khilji in 1206 AD and presents a historical account rooted in Assam’s past.

Bora, who serves in the Indian Revenue Service, has helmed the project with a focus on narrating regional history through a cinematic lens. The recognition at the national-level festival marks a notable achievement for the filmmaker.

The Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival is among the major platforms that honour independent and documentary cinema across the country.

Also Read: The Battle of Kamrup Reaches Director's Cut Semi-Finals 2026