Assam: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organizes massive tricolour bike rally in Azara

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched a massive tricolour bike rally in the Azara RC area of Jalukbari constituency, marking the beginning of a three-day nationwide event aimed at promoting patriotism among citizens. The rally was inaugurated by BJP National General Secretary Anil K. Anthony and attended by over 4,000 cadres, activists, and supporters from the four mandal committees of the Youth Morcha under the Jalukbari assembly constituency.

Addressing the rally, Anthony highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to fly the tricolour flag from house to house to inspire patriotism. The event aimed to create awareness about the importance of patriotism and national pride. The rally was also attended by BJYM Assam Pradesh president Rakesh Das, Guwahati District Committee president Niharendra Sharma, and other senior BJP leaders. The BJYM’s tricolour bike rally is part of a nationwide campaign to promote patriotism and national unity, with similar events being held across the country.

