Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia Confident of Strong Poll Victory, Cites Development Record

Guwahati: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the party's electoral prospects, saying the people of the state have continued to place their faith in the BJP on the back of visible development and governance improvements under its rule.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Saikia said the BJP-led government has brought measurable change across key sectors — changes he argued stand in clear contrast to what he described as the record of the previous Congress regime.

"The people of Assam have seen the difference. Development is visible on the ground today, and that is why they continue to believe in the BJP's leadership," he said.

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