Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia Confident of Strong Poll Victory, Cites Development Record

Guwahati: Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the party's electoral prospects, saying the people of the state have continued to place their faith in the BJP on the back of visible development and governance improvements under its rule.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Saikia said the BJP-led government has brought measurable change across key sectors — changes he argued stand in clear contrast to what he described as the record of the previous Congress regime.
"The people of Assam have seen the difference. Development is visible on the ground today, and that is why they continue to believe in the BJP's leadership," he said.
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Saikia pointed to infrastructure growth, welfare initiatives, and governance reforms as factors that have steadily strengthened public confidence in the party over the years.
He said the BJP remains committed to pushing development further and ensuring that progress reaches all sections of society across the state.
"The trust and faith that people have shown in us is our biggest strength. We are confident that this support will translate into a decisive mandate in the elections," he added.
The BJP state chief made no effort to temper his optimism about the party's electoral position, saying the response from the ground has been overwhelmingly positive.
"The response from the people across Assam has been extremely encouraging. We are confident of winning the upcoming elections with a comfortable margin," Saikia said.
Saikia made these remarks while attending a campaign event in the Dispur assembly constituency, where several senior party leaders and local workers were present.
Among those at the event was Pradyut Bordoloi — the BJP's candidate for the Dispur seat and a former Congress leader who recently joined the party — along with other senior party functionaries.