Assam: BJP pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, greets Dwipen Baruah

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai — the iconic freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny — Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia paid rich tributes, recalling her as a symbol of unmatched courage, patriotism and women’s empowerment. Born into a Maratha Karhade Brahmin family, Rani Lakshmibai’s valour and sacrifice, Saikia said, continue to inspire generations across the nation.

The day also marks the birthday of Assam’s celebrated cultural figure and Asom Sourav awardee Dwipen Baruah. A towering presence in the state’s film and music industry, Baruah began his journey as a playback singer in the 1967 film Dr Bezbaruah and has since contributed his talent as a lyricist, composer and music director. His voice and compositions have enriched the background scores of more than 50 Assamese films.

Apart from his artistic excellence, Dwipen Baruah also carved a niche in sports, representing Assam in the Ranji Trophy and participating in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy for 19 years.

Extending warm greetings on Baruah’s birthday, State BJP President Dilip Saikia lauded his multifaceted contributions to Assam’s cultural and sports landscape and wished him continued success and good health.

