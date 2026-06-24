Assam: BJP Pays Tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on Balidan Divas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State BJP paid tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on Balidan Divas on Monday, commemorating his death in custody in Jammu and Kashmir on June 23, 1953.

In a statement on Tuesday, party spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said Dr Mukherjee was remembered as a nationalist leader who worked for India’s unity and opposed special constitutional arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir. She referred to his protest against the permit system and his detention in Srinagar, where he later died at the age of 52.

Bora said Balidan Divas served as a reminder of his sacrifice and his role in strengthening national integration. She also highlighted his perceived contribution to Assam during the Partition period and his support for the recognition of the Assamese language in academic institutions.

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