Assam: BJP President Dilip Saikia Condemns Delhi Blast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia on Tuesday strongly condemned the car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, describing it as an act of cowardice and barbarity. The powerful blast claimed twelve lives and left several others critically injured, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Saikia said the attack reflected the desperation of anti-India terrorist networks frustrated by the country's growing strength and stability. He stated that such organizations have repeatedly conspired to disrupt peace and unity within the nation, and the Delhi blast was another example of their malicious intent.

Authorities traced the car used in the explosion, bearing registration number HR 26 CE 7674, to Dr Omar Nabi, a medical practitioner at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, who is suspected of maintaining links with terrorist groups. Following the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened an emergency meeting with officials from the NSG, NIA, IB and Delhi Police, instructing them to carry out a swift and comprehensive investigation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also vowed that those responsible for the attack would face the harshest punishment.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia reaffirmed the government's unwavering stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism. He mentioned that eight terrorists were arrested over the past three days from Gujarat, Haryana and Hyderabad, including four highly educated medical professionals - Dr Ahmed Mahiuddin Syed, Dr Adil Rathar, Dr Mozammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid - all belonging to the Muslim community. He said the arrests indicated that certain sections within the community were being influenced by Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations.

