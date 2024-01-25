Assam BJP to hold ‘March to Villages’ drive from February 4 in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State BJP will start the 'march to villages' drive from February 4 to February 12.

The state BJP held a meeting with state president Bhabesh Kalita in the chair at the party head office today in the presence of the party's organizational general secretary, GR Rabindra Raju.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Bhabesh Kalita said, "The 'march to villages' drive will let the BJP ministers, BJP MLAs, BJP MPs, and senior party leaders go to the villages, exchange their views, and give the villages a glimpse of the welfare schemes of the state and the central governments. It will also let the leaders know the pulses of the rural folks and their wants. These will help the party do developmental work in the villages. Each village will have a three-member supervising committee to oversee the 'march to villages' drive."

Kalita said, "Each of the organizations of the party will hold an office-bearers' meeting on January 29, and the mandal committees will hold their executive meetings on February 1 and 2. By January 30, the party will kick-start the campaign for the Lok Sabha poll from each of the Lok Sabha head offices of the party."