Assam: BJP’s legal cell, campaign for PM Modi gain strength

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 10,000-strong bandwagon of the legal cell of the state BJP got a further boost in strength with the legal fraternity allegiant to the AGP extending their full weight behind it. The prime aim of these legal fraternities is to campaign in every nook and corner of Assam by using Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their brand ambassador.

The AGP’s legal cell joined hands with the BJP’s counterpart at a function at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan today. The meeting held under the chairmanship of the convenor of the state BJP’s legal cell, Jayanta Kumar Goswami, had several representatives of the legal cells of the two parties.

Earlier, the state BJP legal cell conducted a workshop for the lawyer-members of the party. Over 300 advocates from 39 organisational districts of the BJP took part in the workshop.

The workshop had a detailed discussion on their would-be role in the Lok Sabha election.

At the beginning of the workshop, over 50 practising advocates from the Gauhati High Court joined the legal cell of the state BJP.

