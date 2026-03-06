Assam Board Allows Failed or Absent HS First Year 2025 Students to Reappear in 2026

The Assam State School Education Board (Division-II) has issued a notification allowing students who were registered for the 2024-25 academic session but either did not appear in the HS First Year Examination 2025 or failed to get promoted to reappear in the 2026 examination — subject to certain conditions.
The move is intended to give eligible students another chance to continue their higher secondary education without losing an academic year.
To qualify for the 2026 examination, students must regularly attend HS First Year classes throughout the 2025-26 academic session without fail.
They must also appear in all internal examinations conducted during the current session, including unit tests and half-yearly examinations.
The board has also stipulated that the subject combinations of these students must comply with the new academic regulations issued by ASSEB on April 24, 2025.
If any change in subject combination is required for a student, the concerned institution must apply for the modification through the board's official online portal.
Educational institutions have been directed by ASSEB to submit the details of all such eligible students to the board so that their registration numbers can be made available in the marks entry portal in time for the examination.