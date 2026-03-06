Assam Board Allows Failed or Absent HS First Year 2025 Students to Reappear in 2026

The Assam State School Education Board (Division-II) has issued a notification allowing students who were registered for the 2024-25 academic session but either did not appear in the HS First Year Examination 2025 or failed to get promoted to reappear in the 2026 examination — subject to certain conditions.

The move is intended to give eligible students another chance to continue their higher secondary education without losing an academic year.

Also Read: Guwahati Update: HS Transfer Portal Opens for 1st Year Students