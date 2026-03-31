Assam Board Directs HS Schools to Order Textbooks Through Online Portal

According to the Board, all purchasable textbooks for the Higher Secondary level are now available on the portal. Institutions have been asked to complete their requisitions through the prescribed online process to ensure timely availability of books ahead of the new academic session.

The latest notification follows an earlier directive issued on December 4, 2025, and reinforces the Board's push toward a centralised, paperless procurement system for school textbooks across the state.

ASSEB has emphasised that adherence to the online process is mandatory to avoid delays in textbook supply and to maintain a streamlined distribution chain between publishers and schools.