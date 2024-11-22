Assam Book Fair Relocated to Khanapara in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam Book Fair, a beloved winter tradition in Guwahati, will be temporarily relocated from Chandmari to Khanapara for its 2024 edition. The shift comes in light of the ongoing construction of the GNB flyover, which aims to improve connectivity between Noonmati and Ambari.

The Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) playground in Chandmari had been the fair’s home for over a decade, serving as a vibrant hub for book lovers. It was a place where literature enthusiasts gathered to explore books, engage in discussions, and relish the festive atmosphere enhanced by tea stalls and food kiosks.

The Assam Publication Board has announced that the fair will now be held at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, about 10 km from its previous venue. The event is scheduled from December 27, 2024, to January 7, 2025.

Speaking about the relocation, Assam Publication Board Secretary Pramod Kalita explained, “The decision to shift the venue was made to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience caused by the construction work. We have taken steps to ensure the new venue will accommodate visitors comfortably.” This marks the fourth edition of the fair since the merger of the Guwahati Book Fair and the North East Book Fair in 2021. Previously, the fair was held at Judges’ Field before moving to Chandmari.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the initiative on social media, emphasizing its role in fostering intellectual growth. “The Assam Prakashan Parishad’s Book Fair has significantly contributed to promoting literature in the state and connecting Assam’s literary community with national and international networks. I extend my best wishes for its success,” he wrote.

