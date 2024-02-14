Assam Budget 2024-25 is growth-oriented: AREIDA

Guwahati: PK Sharma, President of AREIDA, welcomed the various growth-oriented provisions of the State Budget 2024–25, which he said would enhance the value of real estate across the state. The innovative 10 cities development concept, the ongoing Apun Ghar Scheme, the construction of 13,000 houses under MMAY in addition to the steps taken under PMAY (G), the extensive emphasis on road and urban infrastructure development across the state, the creation of the best possible urban infrastructure for its cities with assistance under UIDF, the City Infrastructure Development Fund, City Investments to Innovate, Integrate, and Sustain 2.0 (CITIIS 2.0), and other schemes supported by the state will take the development of the state to a new level.

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and Assam Industrial Development Corporation are developing an industrial township at Jagiroad on the land of the former Nagaon Paper Mill, which is a positive development that will enhance the value of real estate on the outskirts of Guwahati, according to the president. Additionally, plans to develop several similar satellite townships around Guwahati are also welcome developments. The proposed relocation of the wholesale market at Fancy Bazar on the city’s outskirts will de-congest the area while stimulating commercial activity. An amount of Rs. 3084.59 crore to the Housing and Urban Development Department was also welcomed. Mandatory rooftop solar in all private and public housing will harness the abundant solar energy for power. The allocations for the Global Investors Summit in November 2024 are a positive initiative, and support for local entrepreneurs and startups is a welcome employment-generating initiative.

The proposed Amrit-GiG city, a fully planned area of 1000 acres integrated with a blend of world-class infrastructure for next-generation industries along with new-age residential and social infrastructure, was also welcomed.

