Assam: Budget is development oriented, says Minister Atul Bora

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha has been described as development-oriented and realistic by Assam Minister Atul Bora. In a press release today, Bora said the budget has been prepared to benefit all sections of the population. Priority has been given to agriculture, education, and skill development, and realistic steps have been taken to employ youth and women.

"Assam and the North East have received special prominence in this budget. The budget brings new hope for the establishment of small and medium enterprises. Overall, the budget will further strengthen and consolidate the country's economic structure and focus on the flood and erosion problems in Assam," said the minister.

Also Read: Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils road map for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (sentinelassam.com)