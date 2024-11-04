Assam: Bus System in Guwahati City Frustrates Commuters

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Despite the presence of over 800 city buses, including Assam State Transport Corporation's (ASTC) CNG and electric buses, Guwahati's public transport system continues to draw criticism from residents. The primary issue: city buses frequently exceed the one-minute maximum halt time mandated at bus stops, leading to frustrating delays for commuters.

According to an official from the district transport office, city buses are legally required to stop only for one minute at designated bus stops. Failure to comply with this rule can result in fines. However, limited manpower makes regular enforcement difficult. "We lack sufficient staff to monitor every bus stop constantly. We do issue fines when we notice violations, but manpower shortages restrict our ability to enforce the rules effectively," the official said.

The prolonged halt times are proving to be a significant inconvenience for residents who rely on public transportation. One resident explained, "It's very difficult to travel by bus because they stop for several minutes at each stop, making us late for work."

Another commuter from GS Road echoed this sentiment, noting that "the halt time at bus stops is too long, which makes it hard to manage our schedules."

Meanwhile, bus operators defend their actions, citing financial pressures. A bus conductor shared, "We have targets to meet. If we don't wait and pick up more passengers, it becomes challenging to pay the bus owners."

A driver of one of the city's green buses added that they face a daily revenue target of Rs 7,000, making frequent stops necessary to meet their goals.

Responsibility for enforcement also appears to be a point of contention between agencies. A traffic police officer stated that it is ultimately the transport department's duty to regulate bus halt timings, suggesting that the traffic police lack the authority to impose fines in such cases.

The lack of consistent enforcement has sparked frustration among residents. Many are left questioning the value of a regulation that seems impossible to uphold, especially in light of chronic understaffing within the transport department. Public sentiments reflect disappointment, as even newer green buses have not resolved their issues, and complaints about unprofessional behaviour among some drivers and conductors remain common.

Guwahati's commuters are calling for a streamlined enforcement approach, improved coordination between agencies, and efforts to ease the burden on transport personnel. With public dissatisfaction mounting, the city faces a critical need to address these operational issues to provide more reliable and efficient bus services.

