Assam: Cab unions slam CM’s remark, warn of statewide agitation

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a rare show of unity, three major cab drivers’ organizations in Assam have come together to criticize the state government, accusing it of pushing cab operators “to the brink of survival.”

The All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadau Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union jointly condemned Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remark that “unknown elements” had taken over and were controlling business in the state.

“The transport department has empowered these forces and added fuel to the fire. If the Chief Minister himself admits such elements exist, then his own department is responsible. He must withdraw his statement immediately,” the unions said in a joint address.

The organizations further argued that since the Transport Department issues all licenses, permits, and documents essential for cab operations, it must be held accountable for the alleged infiltration of such elements. They also accused the Home Department, headed by the Chief Minister, of failing in its duties, a lapse they said was ironically highlighted by Sarma’s own statement.

Setting a deadline till the end of August, the cab drivers warned of large-scale protests if their demand is ignored. “If the Chief Minister does not admit his mistake, we will take to the streets. Motor workers across Assam will join in. We will enforce a statewide chakka bandh, and if necessary, we will stage demonstrations in Delhi,” the unions declared.

They also demanded clarity on the Chief Minister’s remark. “What exactly is the definition of this ‘unknown element’? The Chief Minister must explain. His words have deeply hurt us,” they said.

Appealing to the government not to politicize their livelihood struggle, the unions stressed that cab drivers are not seeking wealth or luxury. “We don’t have dreams of buying land, houses, buildings, or luxury cars. We drive cabs simply to survive. Our only fight is to somehow pay the EMI of our vehicles,” the statement added.

