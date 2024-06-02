Assam: Cancellation, partial cancellation of trains under N. F. Railway

Guwahati: In view of the damage to the track between the New Haflong and Chandranathpur sections and the waterlogging at Silchar station of the Lumding division under N. F. Railway, the following trains are being cancelled or partially cancelled. A train cancelled on June 1 is No. 15626 (Agartala-Deoghar) Express; the cancelled trains commencing journey on June 2 are No. 15616 (Silchar-Guwahati) Express, No. 05659 (Silchar-Sribar) Passenger, No. 05567 (Silchar-Bhairabi) Passenger, No. 05687 (Dullabcherra-Silchar) Passenger, and No. 15618 (Dullabcherra-Guwahati) Express.

The cancelled trains commencing journey on June 3 are: No. 15625 (Deoghar-Agartala) Express, No. 15615 (Guwahati-Silchar) Express, No. 05660 (Sribar-Silchar) Passenger, and Train No. 05568 (Bhairabi-Silchar) Passenger.

Train No. 13174 (Agartala-Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on June 1 will originate from Lumding and will remain cancelled between Agartala and Lumding. Also, due to operational reasons, train No. 07904/07905 (Makum Jn.–Dangari–Makum Jn.) DEMU will remain cancelled from June 1 to June 30, 2024.

