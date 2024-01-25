Assam: Case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi transferred to CID

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam DGP GP Singh said that the case registered with Basistha Police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been transferred to the CID.

In his X handle, the DGP said, "Reference Basistha PS Case No. 55/24 U/S. 120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd 2024 has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam."

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah informed the media last night that the Guwahati police lodged a suo motto FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on charges of disobedience to a legal order of public servants, violation of permission conditions, obstruction to government servants while discharging their lawful duties, and assault on government servants during the Indian National Congress (INC hereinafter) 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati on January 23.

Barah said that the INC had planned a "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" from Meghalaya towards Kamrup through Guwahati city. In order to avoid any inconvenience to the public, permission was given to carry the yatra through Khanapara bypass (Koinadhara), Basistha Chariali-Beharbari, Lokhra Chariali-Gorchuk Chariali-Boragaon Chariali-Jalukbari up to the Saraighat bridge through the National Highway, subject to the clear-cut condition that they cannot enter the congested areas of the city through any route and that the yatra would pass through only the approved route.

He said sufficient security measures were also put in place to ensure that no untoward incident happens, as Rahul Gandhi is a Z+ ASL CRPF Protectee on an all-India basis, and changing the approved route would have jeopardised the security of the protectee.

He further said that the programme was approved by all stakeholders, including members of INC, during the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) meeting conducted on January 21, 2024, with all stakeholders.

He said, "However, when the Yatra arrived near Khanapara Traffic Point on NH-27, to the utter surprise of the administration, the leaders of the INC, headed by Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Jitender Singh, Shri K.C. Venugopal, Shri Jairam Ramesh, Shri Srinivas BV, Shri Kanhaiyya Kumar, Shri Gaurav Gogoi, Shri Debobrata Saikia, Shri Bhupen Bora, Shri Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Shri Ramen Kumar Sarma, and others, instigated the crowd with a criminal conspiracy and took them towards Guwahati city by deviating from the approved route, thus violating the agreed upon ASL terms and the permission given by the Guwhati City Commissionerate. As a result of which, the crowd turned violent and unruly, and the unlawful assembly further proceeded towards GS Road (Guwahati City), thereby obstructing the public way, i.e., NH-37."

Barah said, "Despite advisories to adhere to the designated route by senior police officers present, the crowd instigated, led, and participated by senior INC leaders who forcefully changed the course towards the GS Road by breaking the barricades erected by police and assaulting police personnel performing lawful duty. Although the police tried to persuade the leaders and the crowd to carry out the event as per ASL, the leaders bluntly refused and incited the crowd with inflammatory words to break the barricades and change the route. As a result, the crowd became violent, and four police personnel, including SI Tirtha Deka of Basistha PS, got injured, and one police personnel, namely LNK45 Babul Hajong of 8 APBn, sustained grievous injuries."

"Based on the FIR, Basistha Police Station Case No. 55/24 under Sections 120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 of the IPC read with Sec. 3 of the PDPP Act has been registered and is being investigated," the police commissioner said.