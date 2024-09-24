Assam: Central Guwahati Police District Arrested Phone Snatcher

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from the Paltan Bazaar Police Station foiled a mobile snatching incident at Ulubari on Monday. The police have apprehended one Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara, Dhubri, along with two CCLs from Silpukhuri and Birubari, respectively. The police have also recovered and seized one scooty (AS01FP0974) and the snatched mobile phone. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Mobile phone snatchers arrested in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)