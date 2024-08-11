Assam: Chartered Accountants’ conference concludes at Pragjyoti ITA in Guwahati

Guwahati: The two-day National Conference of Chartered Accountants concluded on Friday, at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre for Performing Arts in Guwahati. The conference, themed “Disha: Empowering Tomorrow,” was inaugurated by President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, who appreciated the theme’s focus on digitization, integrity, skills, harmonization, artificial intelligence, and more.

Brainstorming sessions were held on current and sensitive issues, including direct taxes, information technology, indirect taxes, and capital markets. Eminent speakers and experts led these sessions, which aimed to address pressing concerns and explore solutions.

A special motivational session by Amogh Lila Prabhu and a cultural extravaganza, “Samah The Magical Night 4.0,” featuring stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki, were also part of the conference. The event concluded with a positive note, setting the stage for future initiatives and growth, as stated in a press release.

