Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Orunodoi 3.0 Across State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Orunodoi 3.0 was officially launched on Thursday across the State. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the programme at the Lok Sabha in Dispur, under the National Food Security Act.

In line with the state-level launch, Kamrup (M) District Administration successfully organized the programme at five locations in the district. The locations included Azara Community Hall, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium, Guwahati District Library Auditorium, Fatashil Ambari Durga Temple premises, and Dimoria College, Sonapur.

Orundoi 3.0 aims to empower women from disadvantaged sections, including widows, unmarried women above 45, divorced women, transgender individuals, differently-abled persons, women living in government-registered old-age homes, and families with annual incomes below Rs. 2 lakh. The programme covers women from various backgrounds, including those affected by HIV/AIDS, thalassaemia, haemophilia, cerebral palsy, leprosy, autism spectrum disorder, homeless women, and those dependent on begging.

Dignitaries present at the launch events included BJP leader Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary of Assam, Atul Bora, Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and other officials from various departments.

Also Read: Assam CM: Orunodoi 3.0 will form a comprehensive social security net (sentinelassam.com)