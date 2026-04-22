Assam Chief Secretary Calls on Civil Servants to Uphold Constitutional Values

GUWAHATI — National Civil Services Day 2026 was observed at the Assam Administrative Staff College on Tuesday, with Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota delivering the keynote address at a programme organised jointly by the Personnel Department and the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pensions and Public Grievances Department (ARTP&PG).
Dr Kota used the occasion to reflect on the foundational purpose of the civil services, describing the day as an opportunity for officers to reconnect with the values that underpin their roles.
He noted that the civil services were envisaged by the framers of the Constitution as an institution to ensure unity, integrity, and continuity in governance — built on the principles of merit, neutrality, institutional integrity, and accountability.
Invoking two of India's founding figures, he referred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's emphasis on an independent and impartial civil service as essential to national unity, and cited B R Ambedkar's contributions in establishing a rule-based, merit-oriented system through institutions such as the Public Service Commissions.
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A recurring theme in the Chief Secretary's address was the distinction between political cycles and the permanent obligations of public service.
He stressed that while governments may change in a democratic system, the role of civil servants remained constant — and that professionalism, impartiality, and adherence to constitutional values must guide the discharge of duties regardless of the political environment.
He also noted that civil services function as an integrated system in which all roles are interdependent, and that institutional effectiveness depends on each officer's meaningful contribution within that framework.
Dr Kota addressed a concern familiar to many officers — the weight given to postings and career progression — and offered a clear-eyed perspective.
He advised officers to focus on service delivery and on the responsibilities of the role at hand, rather than on the status or perceptions associated with specific postings. Professional satisfaction, he said, comes from meaningful engagement with the work itself, not from the designation.
He added that challenging assignments should be viewed as opportunities for learning, and that purpose in public service develops through sustained engagement with societal needs — not through any single posting or career milestone.
Concluding his address, Dr Kota called on officers to uphold the values of integrity, impartiality, courage, and character in everything they do — framing these not as abstract ideals, but as the practical foundation of effective governance.