Assam Chief Secretary Calls on Civil Servants to Uphold Constitutional Values

GUWAHATI — National Civil Services Day 2026 was observed at the Assam Administrative Staff College on Tuesday, with Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota delivering the keynote address at a programme organised jointly by the Personnel Department and the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pensions and Public Grievances Department (ARTP&PG).

Civil Services as a Constitutional Institution

Dr Kota used the occasion to reflect on the foundational purpose of the civil services, describing the day as an opportunity for officers to reconnect with the values that underpin their roles.

He noted that the civil services were envisaged by the framers of the Constitution as an institution to ensure unity, integrity, and continuity in governance — built on the principles of merit, neutrality, institutional integrity, and accountability.

Invoking two of India's founding figures, he referred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's emphasis on an independent and impartial civil service as essential to national unity, and cited B R Ambedkar's contributions in establishing a rule-based, merit-oriented system through institutions such as the Public Service Commissions.

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