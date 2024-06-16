Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota reviews AIIMS issues in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota, held a meeting on Friday at the conference hall of AIIMS Guwahati to address various issues concerning the esteemed healthcare institution.

During the meeting, Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, briefed the Chief Secretary on the status of ongoing construction projects at the AIIMS Guwahati premises. He also updated Dr. Kota on the academic progress, faculty and student strength, functional departments, and services currently provided to patients at the premier institute.

Key topics of discussion included land acquisition, setting up a proper drainage system outside the AIIMS campus to manage rainwater, the construction of a culvert, and improvements to the approach road.

The meeting was attended by senior state government officials, including Commissioner and Secretary of the Medical Education and Research Department Siddharth Singh, Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, and key officials from the Water Resources Department, Public Works Department (National Highways), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Public Health Engineering, and other relevant departments, a press release said.

Also Read: 4-day-long socio-cultural festival starts at AIIMS Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)