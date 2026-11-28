2,083 students in 2025-26 & 2,851 students in 2026-27 took admission to Class XI with fake Class X documents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ongoing investigation into the sensational Class X fake marksheet and pass certificate scam in Assam got a major breakthrough with the arrest of three persons on Friday in connection with the case.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Bharat Gaur of Jagiroad in Morigaon district, Deep Kumar Sarkar of Barpeta district and Utpal Das of Abhayapuri for allegedly being involved in a racket selling fake Class X marksheets and pass certificates purportedly issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The arrests were made in connection with a CID Police Station case (no. 10/26) registered following a complaint alleging misrepresentation and suspected fabrication of Class X examination documents bearing the CISCE name.

The accused allegedly sold fake Class X pass certificates in exchange for money, misleading institutions where the candidates reportedly took admission to Class XI through fabricated educational documents. Sources said the CID has launched an investigation to ascertain the extent of the alleged racket and identify others who may be involved, including officials of the CISCE.

Reflecting the seriousness of the case, sources disclosed that altogether 2,083 students in the academic year 2025-26 and 2,851 students in 2026-27 took admission to Class XI in various educational institutions across the state with fake Class X documents.

Following lifting of the veil from the scam, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) had directed schools to file FIRs in case of detecting fake documents.

Interestingly, maximum fake marksheets and pass certificates have CISCE as the school board conducting the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam.

A non-government national-level school education board with headquarters in New Delhi, the CISCE mainly conducts Class X and XII exams. More than 3,200 schools across the country are affiliated to the council.