Assam: Citizens answer DGP’s call to support on-duty police officials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state of Assam is suffering from a severe heatwave, with the mercury touching almost 40 degrees Celsius in the capital city. But the police officials need to keep on working despite the heat. As such, the DGP had appealed to the people to help the police personnel, and the citizens wholeheartedly accepted his appeal. Senior officers also distributed drinking water to policemen and women on duty in Guwahati, and the Guwahati Police Commissioner complimented the officers on this initiative.

DGP GP Singh took to social media to say, “An appeal to helpful and warm-hearted people of Assam: in view of continuous high temperatures, it is requested that drinking water may please be provided to policemen and women deployed near your houses, offices, and commercial and business establishments as long as the heat wave lasts. Our police personnel have been advised to carry water bottles with them. We would be grateful if these bottles were refilled as and when required. Assam Police shall always remain grateful.”

Following the support, the official handle of Assam Police said, “Grateful for the generous public response following the DGP Assam Police appeal! Your support in providing water to our police personnel is helping them brave the heat and continue their dedicated service. Together, we stand strong!” They also shared images of citizens helping the police personnel.

