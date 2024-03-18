Assam: Citizens appeal to Congress to leave Barpeta seat for CPI-M

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 77 noted citizens of the state sent a letter to APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Bora urging him to reconsider the INC’s decision to field its candidate in the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency.

The letter says that, with a view to defeating the BJP in the state, mutual seat sharing among the ‘secular’ parties of the state is a must. As the main opposition party in the state, the responsibility of the Congress as an opposition party in the state is quite heavy.

The letter spelled it out in no uncertain terms: ‘with a view to defeating the BJP and its ally AGP, the Congress should have a rethink and give up the idea of fielding its candidate in the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency, and make the constituency available for the CPI (M). Such a move will boost the image of the Congress, besides helping the ousting of the BJP from power.

The citizens also sent such a letter to the AICC (All India Congress Committee).

While the Congress fielded Deep Bayan in the Barpeta parliamentary seat, the CPI (M) fielded MLA Manoranjan Talukday in Barpeta. The AGP, an ally of the ruling coalition in the state, fielded senior party MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury in the constituency.

