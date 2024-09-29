Assam: Clash over PGSU Poll in Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A violent clash broke out between students following the Gauhati University Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) elections for the 2024-25 academic years. The incident, which took place last night, was between the students of Hostel RCC-1 and RCC-2. The clash stemmed from an altercation over the election results. According to reports, the altercation escalated into a fisticuff, resulting in several injuries. The seriously injured were referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. The situation remains tense on the university campus.

Also Read: Preparations for Gauhati University PGSU elections (sentinelassam.com)