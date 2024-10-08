Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Soil Health Cards, Farm Machinery

GUWAHATI: Adding a new momentum to the growth of agriculture in the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the distribution of Soil Health Cards (SHC) to the farmers across the State. He also initiated the process of distributing farm machinery and the inauguration of agriculture knowledge centres at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here Monday in presence of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma termed the day as very significant as he said that considering the need for farmers’ empowerment, State government has initiated the process of distributing Soil Health Cards. Simultaneously, along with expanding the distribution of Soil Health Cards to providing incentives to the farmers, government is working for the all round welfare of the farmers of the State.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in issuing Soil Health Cards way back in 2015. Taking him as an inspiration, Government of Assam has set the target of issuing 10 lakh SHCs in the state. Four lakh SHCs have already been prepared. He said that to examine suitability of agricultural soil the number of laboratories in the state has been increased from 5 to 22. Stating that Central Government has especially acknowledged the initiatives of the State government in agriculture mechanization, Chief Minister Sarma said that his government has also taken the steps for setting up of 816 village level farm machinery banks across the state. He also said that for establishing these farm machinery banks, Centre has given 95 per cent subsidy. He moreover said that along with 96 agriculture knowledge bank, steps have been taken under APART scheme to inaugurate 93 offices of Agricultural Development Officer across the state.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the decision of the government to procure paddy with minimum support price has generated optimism in agriculture. He said that sometimes since the paddy procurement centres are far from villages, the farmers need to face additional financial burden in bringing the paddy. The Chief Minister, therefore, announced that government would provide subsidy to the farmers against every quintal for bringing their paddy to the procurement centres. This would help in minimizing the transportation cost of the farmers. He also said that for the ethanol industry, requirement of maize and wheat have increased considerably.

Moreover, State government along with OIL India Limited and Reliance are in the process of producing bio-fuel in the State. Chief Minister Sarma also thanked Agriculture Minister Atul Bora for the revival of the agriculture in the state, which according to him is contributing to the goal of Atmanirbhar Asom. He on the occasion also expressed his gratitude to the farmers of the State for being anchors of Atmanirbhar Asom, stated a press release.

