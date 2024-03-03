Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates new building of State Cancer Institute

A significant investment with a total project cost of Rs. 395 crore

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new building of the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati, set up by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), an initiative of the Government of Assam and the Tata Trusts. With the inauguration, the State Cancer Institute will usher in a new era of state-of-the-art cancer care in Assam. The inauguration ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Keshab Mahanta, Minister, Medical Education & Research, Health & Family Welfare, Assam; Queen Oja, MP, Guwahati; Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, Guwahati East; and Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA, Guwahati West, among others.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make cancer care affordable and accessible to all, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, conceptualised the setting up of the largest cancer care network in South Asia. The Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Tata Trusts, is in the process of establishing 17 cancer care hospitals across Assam. The uniqueness of the initiative is world-class cancer care with cashless treatment under the flagship healthcare schemes of the central and state governments, like PMJAY and MMJAY. In addition, all ACCF hospital rates are capped at CGHS rates, making it affordable for patients who are paying out of pocket.

The development of the State Cancer Institute into an Apex Cancer Care Hospital underscores the Government of Assam’s commitment to providing comprehensive and advanced cancer care. Its expansion will significantly enhance the state’s capabilities to meet the growing demand for cancer care services in the region.

The State Cancer Institute was originally inaugurated on February 17, 2017, as a comprehensive cancer care hospital. Over the years, it has emerged as a beacon of hope for cancer patients, providing state-of-the-art facilities and a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care. With a total of 140 operational beds, the institute encompasses departments such as surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, onco-anesthesiology, critical care, and pain and palliative medicine.

The hospital’s radiation therapy unit is equipped with advanced machines, including Elekta Synergy and Varian TruBeam, enabling sophisticated techniques such as IMRT (Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy) and IGRT (Image Guided Radiation Therapy). The Nuclear Medicine Department boasts PET-CT and PET-MRI scanners, along with a medical cyclotron, making it the only cyclotron in Northeast India.

The expansion of the State Cancer Institute has been a monumental project, with a total project cost of Rs. 395 crore. The hospital added another 3.25 lakh square feet of area, featuring 350 beds and modern imaging facilities such as MRI, CT, mammography, and digital X-ray. The expanded hospital is also introducing five modular operating theatres, incorporating cutting-edge robotic surgery for precise and minimally invasive procedures. Specialised units, including 23 intensive care units, will cater to the critical care needs of cancer patients. Since 2017, the State Cancer Institute has witnessed a surge in patient visits, with approximately 49,000 patients in the last year alone, emphasising its crucial role in providing cancer care services to the community, a press release said.

