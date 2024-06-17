Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects progress of DC office and Police Commissioner office

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently undertook an inspection of two infrastructure projects that are set to redefine administrative efficiency and public convenience in Guwahati. His visit encompassed the District Commissioner's office under construction at Rupnagar and the new office for the Guwahati Police Commissioner at Khanapara.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by senior officials, expressed his satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at both sites. Emphasising the significance of these developments, he highlighted that the projects, with a combined budget of 95 crores, aim to enhance public welfare and administrative effectiveness in the region.

Dr. Sarma underscored the strategic importance of its location adjoining GS Road during his inspection at Rupnagar, where the District Commissioner's office is taking shape. This prime positioning, according to him, will ensure easier accessibility for the public and streamline administrative operations once the office becomes operational. The Chief Minister reiterated that the completion target for this project is August 15, 2025.

At Khanapara, where the new office for the Guwahati Police Commissioner is being constructed, Dr. Sarma inspected the ongoing construction work, including the installation of facilities such as car parking. He noted that this initiative is crucial for bolstering law enforcement capabilities in Guwahati, underscoring his government's commitment to enhancing public safety and security.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that both projects are integral to his administration's vision of inclusive development and efficient governance. He highlighted that the investments made in these infrastructure developments are aimed at providing state-of-the-art facilities that meet the growing needs of a dynamic urban centre like Guwahati.

The visit concluded with Dr. Sarma expressing confidence in the progress made so far and commending the dedication of the teams involved in executing these projects. He assured citizens that his government remains steadfast in its commitment to completing these initiatives within the stipulated timeline, ensuring that they contribute positively to the lives of the people of Guwahati.

As construction progresses at Rupnagar and Khanapara, anticipation mounts among residents and stakeholders eager to witness the transformation these projects promise to bring to Guwahati's administrative and law enforcement landscapes. With milestones set and deadlines in place, all eyes now turn towards August 2025, when these facilities are expected to open their doors to serve the public effectively and efficiently.

