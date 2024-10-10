Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Opens Rs 83-Crore Smart Street Lighting in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In continuation of efforts to position Guwahati as the Gateway to Southeast Asia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the Smart Street Lighting with Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS) at an event held at Nandi Mikir Primary School in Chachal, Guwahati.

The total expenditure for this project, implemented under Guwahati Smart City Limited, is estimated at Rs. 83.96 crore. As part of the initiative, 20,667 smart streetlights are slated for installation, of which over 11,000 have already been powered. With the installation of 10,000 streetlights, 944 lanes within the city have now been illuminated. The system is equipped with advanced cloud-based management technology, enabling remote operation and adjustment of light intensity.

The project features a cloud-based management system that allows for the remote operation and adjustment of light intensity. It is also equipped with a web-based CCMS for enhanced remote monitoring and control. To conserve energy and reduce operational costs, the system would automatically decrease the intensity of the street lights after midnight. It also includes a web-based CCMS for enhanced remote monitoring and control. In a bid to conserve energy and reduce operational costs, the system would automatically reduce the intensity of streetlights after midnight.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma remarked on the present State government's ongoing efforts over the past two to three years to enhance lighting across several areas of Guwahati by eliminating darkness. He highlighted that in 2023, the Guwahati Utility Corporation was formed as a joint venture between the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Government of Assam to modernize the city's streetlight system. This corporation has been tasked with integrating smart technology into the streetlight network, enabling centralized control through a single command centre, with the added convenience of mobile app-based management.

The Chief Minister noted that Guwahati's urban development had long lacked significant investment, but recent years have seen a shift, with numerous steps taken by the present State government to accelerate infrastructure development. Along with the introduction of automatic traffic signals and smart streetlights, CM Sarma said that the long-awaited installation of CCTV cameras across Guwahati would be inaugurated on January 1, 2025. He noted that the ongoing water supply project, in the works for several years, is expected to be completed by December 2024, benefiting 150,000 people with new water connections, stated a press release.

