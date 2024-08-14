Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually inaugurates 5 CNG stations in Dispur

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually inaugurated the commercial operations of five Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations on Tuesday at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited, which is a joint venture company of Assam Gas Company Limited, Oil India Limited, and Gail Gas Limited, has developed the CNG stations in Ulubari, Sonapur, Lalmati, Kahilipara, and Azara. The names of the stations are: COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) CNG Station, Ulubari; HP Sonapur, Sonapur; HKS Service Station, Lalmati; Bungrung Service Station, Kahilipara; and Ramani Service Station, Azara.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that, as part of a series of steps taken towards Greener Guwahati, the inauguration of five new CNG stations in the state will embolden the government’s endeavour to herald the large-scale usage of green energy. He also said that, on the heels of the government’s policy of phasing out the usage of fossil fuels and increasing the use of renewable energy sources, these CNG stations will turn out to be a potential enabler of cutting down carbon footprints and presenting a green environment to the people.

The Chief Minister said that with this inauguration, the total number of CNG stations in service in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup District has gone up to seven. Eight more CNG stations are in the advanced stages of their completion, and the work on 15 more is in progress. In Barak Valley, the works of three CNG stations have been completed, and two more are in different stages of completion. So, in Assam, there will be 38 CNG stations, and steps will be taken to increase the numbers in the near future. Moreover, with 3000 MW of solar power projects in different stages of completion, Assam is poised to bring about a paradigm shift in embracing green and renewable energy to fulfil its energy requirements. He also said that with the deployment of CNG and electric buses in Guwahati, the state government is working to create infrastructure for more CNG stations and charging stations for CNG and electric vehicles. He also said that the work for laying the gas grid under the Domestic Piped Natural Gas scheme is going on in full swing to connect consumers for the supply of gas.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, chairman of the ASTC Mission, Ranjan Das, CEO Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited., Manoj Kumar Baruah, and others were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

Also Read: CNG bus services in Guwahati fail to live up to expectations (sentinelassam.com)