Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma announces Rs 1 cr for Rani Chapori Maa Manasha temple

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma took part in the inauguration of the newly constructed sanctum sanctorum as well as the Pran Pratishtha of the new idol at the Rani Chapori Sri Sri Maa Manasha Temple located in Bhattapara of Garal in Guwahati. He attended the inaugural event of the three-day-long celebration at the temple premises.

The event began at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday with a religious rally, which saw the participation of a large number of local people. Designer Garima Saikia Garg was also present. The organizers announced that cultural events will also be a part of the celebration on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister pointed out that the Indian spiritual lifestyle has a very long tradition of giving importance to the worshipping of gods and goddesses. Mentioning that the deities are worshipped in different traditions, he added that the Rani Chapori Sri Sri Manasha Temple will help in strengthening the spiritual connections of the people of the region. He also elaborated on the important place occupied in Indian mythology by the goddess Manasha while speaking about the history of the temple. He also pointed out that the goddess is known by many names across the country.

Speaking about how Maa Manasha is worshipped in Kamakhya Temple, the chief minister said that the Manasha Puja or Maroi Puja is performed on the day when the month of Shawon ends and Bhado begins according to the Assamese calendar, adding that a special dance form is practiced on this festival named Deudha dance, which has a key role in the religious event. He also mentioned that one can judge the importance of this festival by understanding the history and traditions associated with it, highlighting that the same was celebrated during the rule of both Ahoms and Koch Rajbongshis in the region.

The CM also announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh in the current financial year for the overall beautification of the temple and an additional Rs 50 lakh in the coming financial year. He also prayed for the well-being of all citizens at the temple.

Rajya Sabha Member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies Department Ananda Kumar Das, BJP Kamrup Metro Unit president Tapan Chandra Das, temple management committee president Akhil Bhaishya, and several members of the temple committee and other dignitaries attended this event.